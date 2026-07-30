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Force Motors Gurkha vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XL6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Xl6
BrandForce MotorsMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.57 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Airbags
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDK15C Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl20.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18195 / 60 R16
Length
3965 mm4445 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2740 mm
Height
2080 mm1755 mm
Width
1865 mm1775 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person6 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92013,41,645
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,57,300
RTO
2,25,3751,27,730
Insurance
96,04556,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92128,837
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Latest Videos

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