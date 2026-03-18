In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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