In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4