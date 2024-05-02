HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Xuv500
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDmHawk155
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Length
3965 mm4585
Ground Clearance
233 mm200
Wheelbase
2400 mm2700
Height
2080 mm1785
Width
1865 mm1890
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres70
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92016,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00014,22,850
RTO
2,25,3751,82,686
Insurance
96,04566,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92135,954
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

    Latest News

    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a tech-laden interior and a new 5-door alternative
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh
    2 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
    Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
    3 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May
    30 Apr 2024
    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
