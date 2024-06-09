HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Xuv 400 ev
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Mileage12 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-34.5 kWh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hrs 30 Min

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm148 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
3965 mm4200 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2600 mm
Height
2080 mm1634 mm
Width
1865 mm1821 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92016,27,673
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00015,49,000
RTO
2,25,3758,830
Insurance
96,04569,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92134,985
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

