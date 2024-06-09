In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hrs 30 Min