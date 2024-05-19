HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Scorpio
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl15.0 to 17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Length
3965 mm4456
Ground Clearance
233 mm209
Wheelbase
2400 mm2680
Height
2080 mm1995
Width
1865 mm1820
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres60
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Distance to Empty
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92015,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00012,77,169
RTO
2,25,3751,64,476
Insurance
96,04563,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92132,354
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

    Latest News

    Mahindra has increased the pricing of its three cars - Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar.
    Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to 25,000
    19 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets a new bumper at the front and rear, new alloy wheels with high profile all-terrain tyres and a roof rail
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition revealed for South Africa
    18 May 2024
    Mahindra has reduced the booking backlog for XUV700 by 54 per cent in May 2024.
    Mahindra expedites XUV700 delivery, reduces booking backlog by 54% in May
    21 May 2024
    Latest Videos

    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
    6 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
