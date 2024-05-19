In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|15.0 to 17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4