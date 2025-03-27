In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3