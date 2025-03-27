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Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Bolero neo plus
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Grille
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 70 R16
Length
3965 mm4400 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2680 mm
Height
2080 mm1812 mm
Width
1865 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person9 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
4No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92013,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,41,001
RTO
2,25,3751,54,625
Insurance
96,04575,453
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92129,480
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
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24 Jun 2024
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