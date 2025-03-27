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Force Motors Gurkha vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Carnival
BrandForce MotorsKia
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2151 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.2L CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti Link
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 60 R18
Length
3965 mm5115 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm3090 mm
Height
2080 mm1755 mm
Width
1865 mm1985 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres72 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoAll
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
412
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch11 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyTuscan & Umber
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneTuscan & Umber
Head-rests
NoFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92074,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00063,91,000
RTO
2,25,3758,27,875
Insurance
96,0452,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,9211,61,145
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
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