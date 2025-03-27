In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Carnival
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|14.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4