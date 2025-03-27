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Force Motors Gurkha vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha D-max
BrandForce MotorsIsuzu
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres6.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 R16C
Length
3965 mm5375 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2600 mm
Height
2080 mm1800 mm
Width
1865 mm1860 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
4 Person2 Person
Doors
3 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
NoFront
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
4-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00010,54,900
RTO
2,25,3751,31,862
Insurance
96,04569,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92127,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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