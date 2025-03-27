In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|D-max
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|-