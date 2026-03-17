In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Verna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Verna
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|4