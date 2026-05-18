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HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Tucson [2020-2022]

Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Tucson [2020-2022]
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 22.55 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2596 cc1999 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDNu 2.0
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti-Link with coil spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18225 / 55 R18
Length
3965 mm4480
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2670
Height
2080 mm1660
Width
1865 mm1850
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres62
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalWith Key
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveActive
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
46+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92026,31,465
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00022,69,100
RTO
2,25,3752,42,910
Insurance
96,0451,18,955
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92156,560
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
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The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
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Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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