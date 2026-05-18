In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4