In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs