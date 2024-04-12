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Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Kona Electric

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Kona Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Kona electric
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Range-452 km/charge
Mileage9.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-39.2 kwh
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6.1 Hrs

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut Type
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R17
Length
3965 mm4180
Ground Clearance
233 mm172
Wheelbase
2400 mm2600
Height
2080 mm1570
Width
1865 mm1800
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92024,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00023,79,000
RTO
2,25,37516,000
Insurance
96,04599,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92153,635
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor was seen testing the electric version of its best-selling model Creta in India. For the first time, the Creta EV spy shots have revealed what the interiors of the SUV may look like. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)
Hyundai Creta EV spotted testing, may get Kona-like interiors
12 Apr 2024
The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept previews a beefy and heavily accessorised iteration of the electric SUV.
Hyundai reveals Kona Jayde concept as a fully geared electric urban adventure vehicle, will debut at 2023 SEMA Show
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Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
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Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
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