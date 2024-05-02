In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Elantra
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4