Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Elantra

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Elantra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Elantra
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1999 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
Cylinders44

Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.0 l Nu
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 60 R16
Length
3965 mm4620
Ground Clearance
233 mm165
Wheelbase
2400 mm2700
Height
2080 mm1465
Width
1865 mm1800
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92020,62,724
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00017,86,100
RTO
2,25,3751,89,476
Insurance
96,04586,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92144,335
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

