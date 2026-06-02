In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Elevate Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Elevate
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4