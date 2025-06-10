In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs civic Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Civic
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|16.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1799 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4