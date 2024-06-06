In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda City Hybrid, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs City Hybrid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|City hybrid
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|27.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|172.8 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-