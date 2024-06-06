HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda City Hybrid, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Honda City Hybrid Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs City Hybrid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha City hybrid
BrandForce MotorsHonda
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage12 kmpl27.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity-172.8 Volt
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDStrong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm127 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm97 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18185 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18185 / 55 R16
Length
3965 mm4583 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2600 mm
Height
2080 mm1489 mm
Width
1865 mm1748 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92021,90,561
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00019,00,100
RTO
2,25,3752,06,010
Insurance
96,04583,951
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92147,083
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

