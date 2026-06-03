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Force Motors Gurkha vs Honda City

In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha City
BrandForce MotorsHonda
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 12 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage9.5 kmpl17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2596 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18185 / 60 R15
Length
3965 mm4594 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2600 mm
Height
2080 mm1489 mm
Width
1865 mm1748 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyDriver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
44 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92013,90,572
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,99,900
RTO
2,25,3751,31,990
Insurance
96,04558,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92129,888
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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