In 2026 when choosing among the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater) and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs City Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|City
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-