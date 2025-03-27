In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Honda All New City, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs All New City Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|All new city
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4