|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.93
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|320
|-
|Engine Type
|3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
|6.6L V12
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|714
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.4
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Engine
|3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹4,28,95,899
|₹5,70,43,493
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,76,00,000
|₹5,00,25,840
|RTO
|₹38,14,000
|₹50,56,584
|Insurance
|₹14,81,399
|₹19,60,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹9,22,000
|₹12,26,087