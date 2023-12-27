Saved Articles

Ferrari Roma vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Limousine
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm1470 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm639 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
320-
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8M177 Biturbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
714-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.42.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8993,76,58,512
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0003,30,00,000
RTO
38,14,00033,54,000
Insurance
14,81,39913,04,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,0008,09,428

