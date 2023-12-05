Saved Articles

Ferrari Roma vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.938.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320318
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714604.5
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.43.6
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8992,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
38,14,00026,49,096
Insurance
14,81,3996,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,0006,37,024

