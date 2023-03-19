Saved Articles

Ferrari Roma vs McLaren 720S

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and McLaren 720S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
720S
McLaren 720S
Coupe
₹4.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm770 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm711 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320-
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8M840T
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8995,30,29,104
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0004,65,00,000
RTO
38,14,00047,04,000
Insurance
14,81,39918,24,604
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,00011,39,802

    Latest News

    The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
    Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
    19 Mar 2023
    The upcoming model could be the Ferrari Roma convertible, one of the four models the Italian car brand promised to launch in 2023.
    Ferrari Roma Convertible possibly teased, debut on March 16
    11 Mar 2023
    Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by City&City TV
    Gayatri Joshi accident in Italy: Five lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash
    6 Oct 2023
    The McLaren 720S looks vibrantly colourful. (Image: Instagram/Alex Choi)
    Watch: This drifting McLaren 720S wrapped in Christmas lights is a unique sight
    28 Dec 2022
    Latest Videos

    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
