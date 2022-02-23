In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Roma Price starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. Roma: 3855 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Roma vs Huracan STO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma
|Huracan sto
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.76 Cr
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10