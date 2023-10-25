Saved Articles

Ferrari Roma vs Lamborghini Huracan STO

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm565 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.937.19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm630 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320310
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V85.2L V10
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.43
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8995,69,00,217
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0004,99,00,000
RTO
38,14,00050,44,000
Insurance
14,81,39919,55,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,00012,23,007

