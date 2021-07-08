HT Auto
Roma vs Huracan Evo Spyder

Ferrari Roma vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Filters
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320-
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8994,03,91,062
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0003,54,00,000
RTO
38,14,00035,94,000
Insurance
14,81,39913,96,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,0008,68,161
Expert Reviews
