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Ferrari Roma vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Roma Price starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Roma: 3855 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Roma vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roma Huracan evo spyder
BrandFerrariLamborghini
Price₹ 3.76 Cr₹ 3.54 Cr
Mileage8.9 kmpl7 to 7.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity3855 cc5204 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders810

Filters
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari Roma Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
320-
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
NoYes
Spare Wheel
NoAlloy
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide SystemMagneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide SystemMagneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20305 / 30 R20
Ground Clearance
113-
Length
46564520
Wheelbase
26702620
Kerb Weight
15701389
Height
13011165
Width
19742236
Bootspace
272150
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
42
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
8083
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not AvailableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / NeroCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
OptionalFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,28,95,8994,03,91,062
Ex-Showroom Price
3,76,00,0003,54,00,000
RTO
38,14,00035,94,000
Insurance
14,81,39913,96,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,22,0008,68,161

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