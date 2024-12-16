In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Spectre Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Purosangue suv
|Spectre
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 10.5 Cr
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|102 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)