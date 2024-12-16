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Ferrari Purosangue SUV vs Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Spectre Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Purosangue suv Spectre
BrandFerrariRolls-Royce
Price₹ 10.5 Cr₹ 7.5 Cr
Range-530 km/charge
Mileage10 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-102 kWh
Engine Capacity6496 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)

Filters
Purosangue SUV
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
V12
₹10.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Electric
₹7.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari Purosangue SUV Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds4.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
716 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
715 bhp @ 7750 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
6496 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
310 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres6.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R22255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide SystemMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide SystemDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R23285 / 40 R20
Length
4973 mm5475 mm
Wheelbase
3018 mm3210 mm
Kerb Weight
2033 kg2890 kg
Height
1589 mm1573 mm
Width
2028 mm2017 mm
Bootspace
473 litres490 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres83 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not AvailableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / NeroCustomisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,31,0057,79,69,831
Ex-Showroom Price
10,50,00,0007,50,00,000
RTO
1,05,50,00050,000
Insurance
40,80,50529,19,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71,33616,75,875

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ferrari Purosangue is an ultra exclusive sports SUV meant for select production numbers for the exclusive few who can afford it.
Pre-owned Ferrari Purosangue SUV is costlier than new model. Here's why
16 Dec 2024
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Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Take a look at 5 highlights of the ultra-luxury electric coupe
26 Jun 2025
Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine that produces 715 hp power and 715 Nm of torque.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why
29 Nov 2022
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24 Jun 2025
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3 Jun 2026
Ferrari teased the sharp looking LED daytime running lights of the Purosangue SUV.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased, unveiling on September 13
6 Sept 2022
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