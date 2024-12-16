In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Rolls-Royce Phantom, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12, Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Phantom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Purosangue suv
|Phantom
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 10.5 Cr
|₹ 8.99 Cr
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|6749 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|12