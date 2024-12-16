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Ferrari Purosangue SUV vs Rolls-Royce Phantom

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Rolls-Royce Phantom, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12, Rolls-Royce Phantom Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sedan. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Phantom: 6749 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Phantom Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Purosangue suv Phantom
BrandFerrariRolls-Royce
Price₹ 10.5 Cr₹ 8.99 Cr
Mileage10 kmpl7.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity6496 cc6749 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders612

Filters
Purosangue SUV
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
V12
₹10.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Sedan
₹8.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari Purosangue SUV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged6.8L V12 engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
716 Nm @ 6250 rpm900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
715 bhp @ 7750 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
310 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres6.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R22255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide Systemmulti-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide SystemDouble wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R23285 / 45 R21
Length
4973 mm5770 mm
Wheelbase
3018 mm3552 mm
Kerb Weight
2033 kg2635 kg
Height
1589 mm1648 mm
Width
2028 mm2018 mm
Bootspace
473 litres548 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres100 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,31,00510,82,49,381
Ex-Showroom Price
10,50,00,0009,50,00,000
RTO
1,05,50,00095,54,000
Insurance
40,80,50536,94,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71,33623,26,701

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