In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Lamborghini Revuelto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 and Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Revuelto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Purosangue suv
|Revuelto
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 10.5 Cr
|₹ 8.89 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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