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Ferrari Purosangue SUV vs Lamborghini Revuelto

In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Purosangue SUV and Lamborghini Revuelto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Purosangue SUV Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 and Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid. Purosangue SUV: 6496 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Revuelto: 6498 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Purosangue SUV vs Revuelto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Purosangue suv Revuelto
BrandFerrariLamborghini
Price₹ 10.5 Cr₹ 8.89 Cr
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl10 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity6496 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Purosangue SUV
Ferrari Purosangue SUV
V12
₹10.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari Purosangue SUV Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-TurbochargedV12 NA 6.5 l
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds2.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
716 Nm @ 6250 rpm725 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
715 bhp @ 7750 rpm814 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
6496 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
310 Kmph350 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R22265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide SystemHorizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide SystemHorizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R23345 / 30 R21
Length
4973 mm4947 mm
Wheelbase
3018 mm2779 mm
Kerb Weight
2033 kg1772 kg
Height
1589 mm1160 mm
Width
2028 mm2266 mm
Bootspace
473 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows 1 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person2 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres90 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Ventilated Seats
OptionalFront only
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,96,31,00510,13,00,250
Ex-Showroom Price
10,50,00,0008,89,00,000
RTO
1,05,50,00089,40,000
Insurance
40,80,50534,59,650
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,71,33621,77,337

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