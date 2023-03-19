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HomeCompare CarsPortofino vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Ferrari Portofino vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for 63 S 4MATIC Plus. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Portofino Amg gt 4-door coupe
BrandFerrariMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.5 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.8 kmpl8.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity3855 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Coupe
₹3.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ferrari Portofino Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
V8 - 90° turboM177 Biturbo V8
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm900 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm630 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-linkIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbonesIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20295 / 35 R20
Length
45865054
Wheelbase
26702951
Kerb Weight
1664-
Height
13181447
Width
19381953
Bootspace
292461
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
24
Fuel Tank Capacity
8065
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack, Magma Grey / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,35,6372,97,45,503
Ex-Showroom Price
3,50,00,0002,60,50,000
RTO
35,54,00026,59,000
Insurance
13,81,13710,36,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,58,3726,39,346

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