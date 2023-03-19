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Ferrari Portofino vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs AMG GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Portofino Amg gt
BrandFerrariMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.5 Cr₹ 2.64 Cr
Mileage8.8 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity3855 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Coupe
₹3.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
V8 - 90° turboM178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-linkIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbonesIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20325 / 30 R20
Length
45864551
Wheelbase
26702630
Kerb Weight
16641630
Height
13181287
Width
19382007
Bootspace
292286
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
42
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
8075
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
NoFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableBlack
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,35,6372,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
3,50,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
35,54,00026,49,096
Insurance
13,81,1376,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,58,3726,37,024

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