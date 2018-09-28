Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|V8 - 90° turbo
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|760 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|591 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹3,99,35,637
|₹2,55,30,429
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,50,00,000
|₹2,45,00,000
|RTO
|₹35,54,000
|₹58,000
|Insurance
|₹13,81,137
|₹9,71,929
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹8,58,372
|₹5,48,748