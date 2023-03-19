Saved Articles

Ferrari Portofino vs McLaren Artura

In 2024 when choosing among the Ferrari Portofino and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
Coupe
₹3.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V8 - 90° turbo3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharger
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,35,6375,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
3,50,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
35,54,00061,20,000
Insurance
13,81,1370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,58,37212,27,742

    Latest News

    The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
    Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
    19 Mar 2023
    McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
    McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
    26 May 2023
    The McLaren Artura is the British automaker's first high-performance hybrid supercar
    McLaren Artura Hybrid supercar India unveil confirmed on May 26
    23 May 2023
    File photo of a McLaren Artura hybrid supercar.
    An all-electric supercar? McLaren boss outlines the very real challenges
    5 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
