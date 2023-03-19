In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs LX Comparison