In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Portofino
|Urus
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-