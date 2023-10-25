In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less