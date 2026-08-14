In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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