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Ferrari F8 Tributo vs McLaren Artura

In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Artura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F8 tributo Artura
BrandFerrariMcLaren
Price₹ 4.02 Cr₹ 5.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage7.7 kmpl21.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity-7.4 kwh
Engine Capacity3902 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Berlinetta
₹4.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V83.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 3250 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
7.75-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7000 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharger
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Engine
3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electro-hydraulic
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-linkMulti-link
Front Suspension
Independent, Double WishboneDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20295 / 35 / R20 105Y
Length
46114539 mm
Wheelbase
26502640 mm
Kerb Weight
14351500 kg
Height
12061193 mm
Width
19791913 mm
Bootspace
2001 Rows
No of Seating Rows
11 Rows
Seating Capacity
22 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7872 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
FrontYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
FrontYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveLED
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingYes
Speakers
6+12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD Display8" HD Touch Screen
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,58,56,1615,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
40,74,00061,20,000
Insurance
15,81,6610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,85,62712,27,742

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