In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Artura Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Artura
|Brand
|Ferrari
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 5.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|21.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.4 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-