In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Lx
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8