In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8