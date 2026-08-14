In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Urus
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-