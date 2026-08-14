In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Huracan evo spyder
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10