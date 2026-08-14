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Ferrari 812 vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 812 Ghost
BrandFerrariRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.2 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage6.7 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity6496 cc6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1212

Filters
812
Ferrari 812
Superfast
₹5.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ferrari 812 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Top View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
V12 - 65-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoYes
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-link-
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbones-
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R20-
Length
46575457 mm
Wheelbase
27203295 mm
Kerb Weight
16302435 Kg
Height
12761550 mm
Width
19711948 mm
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
92-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
Projector with XenonLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch Screen
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,92,91,1987,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
52,54,00069,50,000
Insurance
20,36,69827,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74,39917,01,453

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