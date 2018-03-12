Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|V12 - 65
|6.6L V12
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|718 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|789 bhp @ 8500 rpm
|563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Twin Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹5,92,91,198
|₹6,75,07,282
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,20,00,000
|₹5,92,16,192
|RTO
|₹52,54,000
|₹59,75,619
|Insurance
|₹20,36,698
|₹23,14,971
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹12,74,399
|₹14,50,994