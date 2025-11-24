In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Cullinan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|Cullinan
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|6.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|6749 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|12