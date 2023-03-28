Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars812 vs Cullinan

Ferrari 812 vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2023 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
812
Ferrari 812
Superfast
₹5.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V12 - 656.8L V12 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,92,91,1987,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
52,54,00070,04,000
Insurance
20,36,69827,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74,39917,02,661

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Shah Rukh Kahn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV features Arctic White body colour.
    Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores
    28 Mar 2023
    Russian rich consumers are buying luxury cars in other countries and shipping them to their homeland to avoid sanctions.
    What sanction? Rich Russians are lapping up luxury cars in great numbers
    15 May 2023
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the outer space.
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' is inspired by outer space
    1 Jun 2023
    Screengrab taken from the video posted on Instagram by florida_corvette_owners.
    Garage full of premium cars worth millions destroyed by floodwaters in Miami
    19 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    The 2020 Cullinan completes the Black Badge trim from the Rolls-Royce stable
    The new Rolls-Royce 2020 Cullinan Black Badge wears a dark theme
    15 Nov 2019
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    View all
     