In 2026 when choosing among the Ferrari 812 and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|Urus
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-