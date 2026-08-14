hamburger icon
HomeCompare Cars812 vs Huracan Evo Spyder

Ferrari 812 vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 812 Huracan evo spyder
BrandFerrariLamborghini
Price₹ 5.2 Cr₹ 3.54 Cr
Mileage6.7 kmpl7 to 7.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity6496 cc5204 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders1210

Filters
812
Ferrari 812
Superfast
₹5.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Ferrari 812 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
V12 - 65V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
NoYes
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-linkMagneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbonesMagneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
46574520
Wheelbase
27202620
Kerb Weight
16301389
Height
12761165
Width
19712236
No of Seating Rows
11
Seating Capacity
22
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
9283
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
NoFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
Projector with XenonLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / NeroCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,92,91,1984,03,91,062
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,00,0003,54,00,000
RTO
52,54,00035,94,000
Insurance
20,36,69813,96,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74,3998,68,161

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The carmakers’ emails reveal how they are privately worried about contaminants in E20 petrol, like chloride and moisture, which they say are hurting vehicles, even as they publicly back the Government’s rollout of the ‌fuel.
Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra shared E20 anxieties in private emails before making U-turn
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India (Image Credit: AutoVerse by Shrey/YT)
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India
14 Aug 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
26 Nov 2022
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
7 Dec 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
9 Mar 2023
Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
17 Oct 2023
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers