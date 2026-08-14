In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|Huracan evo spyder
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|10