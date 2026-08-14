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Ferrari 812 vs Ferrari F8 Tributo

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs F8 Tributo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 812 F8 tributo
BrandFerrariFerrari
Price₹ 5.2 Cr₹ 4.02 Cr
Mileage6.7 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity6496 cc3902 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
812
Ferrari 812
Superfast
₹5.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Berlinetta
₹4.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari 812 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Top View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
V12 - 65F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
718 Nm @ 7000 rpm770 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 8500 rpm711 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
6496 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-linkIndependent, Multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbonesIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
46574611
Wheelbase
27202650
Kerb Weight
16301435
Height
12761206
Width
19711979
No of Seating Rows
11
Seating Capacity
22
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
9278
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
NoFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
Projector with XenonLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayLCD Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / NeroTortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,92,91,1984,58,56,161
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,00,0004,02,00,000
RTO
52,54,00040,74,000
Insurance
20,36,69815,81,661
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74,3999,85,627

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