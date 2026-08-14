In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs F8 Tributo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|F8 tributo
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|3902 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8