In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Vento
|Brand
|Datsun
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3