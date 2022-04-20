redi-GO vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Polo Brand Datsun Volkswagen Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.