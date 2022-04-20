In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Polo
|Brand
|Datsun
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3