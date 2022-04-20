redi-GO vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Yaris Brand Datsun Toyota Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.