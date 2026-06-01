redi-GO vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Redi-go Urban cruiser Brand Datsun Toyota Price ₹ 3.58 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 799 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.