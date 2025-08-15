In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Datsun
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4